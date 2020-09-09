Body

Robin Miller, 54, of Clarkesville, passed away Aug. 31, 2020.

Born Oct. 2, 1965, in Demorest, Robin was the daughter of Jean Frye Miller and the late Dr. Robert M. Miller. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a teacher and a friend. Robin was an educator for more than 22 years, most recently in the Banks County School System. She loved teaching and investing in others; she liked to plant seeds of kindness in others and watch them grow. Robin was creative. She enjoyed sewing and art, writing and making cards. Robin was also a treasure and antique collector. She will be greatly missed by all the many lives she touched.

Survivors include her mother, Jean Frye Miller of Clarkesville; son, Jack Gale of Demorest; daughters, Emory Gale and McKenna Giaquinta, both of Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Cary and Denise Miller of Clarkesville; sister and brother-in-law, Alyson M. and Warren Stubbs of Marietta; best friend, Laura Matlock of Clarkesville; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

