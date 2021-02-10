Body

Funeral services for Roger Devereaux Stewart, 81, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Stewart passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Born May 1,1939, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Devereaux J. and Cofer Lee Tiller Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dexter Stewart; and sisters, Evelyn Tyre and Karen Wester.

Mr. Stewart was retired from Clarkesville Mill and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Sissy Stewart of Clarkesville; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Cofer Stewart Doser and Garrick Doser of Savannah; sisters, Polly Owen of Liberty, South Carolina, Dixie Smith of Stone Mountain, and Nelle Stewart of Clarkesville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.10, at the funeral home.

An online guest book is available at hillsidememorialchapel.com.

Funeral arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.