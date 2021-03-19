Body

Graveside services for Roger Wade Church, 74, of Clarkesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Habersham Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Cates officiating.

Mr. Church went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Born July 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Lester Wade Church and Rosaleen Murray Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Jean Church Lovell.

After 33 years of service, Roger retired from Habersham Mills in 1999 and went on to a new career in trucking. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and teasing his grandkids.

Roger was survived by his wife, JoAnn Church of Clarkesville; children, Ethan and Jan Church of Tiger, Aaron and Rhonda Church of Clarkesville, and Elizabeth and Aaron Karp of Decatur; sisters, Virginia Eller of Clarkesville, and Linda Perry of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Josh Sosebee, Colton and Jessica Sosebee, Maddi Rose Church, Conor Church, Allie Church, Eleanor Karp, and Mae Karp; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

An online guest registry is available for the Church family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.