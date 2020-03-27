Body

A memorial service for Rosa Delane Burke Long, 68, of Cornelia will be held at a later date.

Ms. Long passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 after an extended battle with breast cancer.

Born March 12, 1951, in Rome, she was a daughter of the late John Clarence and Emma Etta Gladden Burke. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde Ralph Burke, and Charles Clarence Burke; and sisters, Martha Kiser, and Amy Joyce Roberts.

Ms. Long was a member of the Northeast Georgia Hiking Club for over 20 years. She was an avid nature lover, gardener, and climber of great mountains. Ms. Long was a member of Nacoochee United Methodist Church for over 30 years, where she was an active member of the choir.

Survivors include her daughters, Nessa Leigh Long of Acworth, and Loren Michelle Adams of Toccoa; grandchildren, Samantha Gilbert, Addie Adams, Eli Adams, and Emmie Adams; great-grandchildren, Harrison Gilbert and Emmett Gilbert; brothers, Raymond Marion Burke of Center, Alabama, and Ray Burke of Leesburg, Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Butch Huffsteler of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother-in-law, Oliver Kiser; nephews, Brent Kiser and Derrick Kiser; and several other nieces and nephews.

