The family of RosaLee Wheeler Whitworth, 83, of Mt. Airy, received friends Monday, Nov. 30, at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home.

Mrs. Whitworth passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Born Dec. 11, 1936, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late D.C. and Cora Lee Vinson Wheeler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ellison Whitworth; daughter, Lisa Whitworth Thomas; brothers, Doug Wheeler, Paul Wheeler, and Junior Wheeler; and sister, Blondine Whitmore Tomlin.

Mrs. Whitworth was a winder operator at Habersham Mills. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church and loved her family dearly.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Curtis Whitworth of Atlanta, and Cliff and Jessica Whitworth of Toccoa; daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Roy Berliner of Flowery Branch; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill "Willie" D. Wheeler and wife, Elaine of Demorest, and Randy Wheeler of Cowpens, South Carolina; and sisters, Linda Sanders of Mt. Airy, Nellaree Ellison of Clarkesville, Dot Hill and husband, Frank of Mt. Airy, and Andrea Catlett of Mt. Airy.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.