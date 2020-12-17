Body

No services for Rose Marie LeBlanc Hilton, 89, of Toccoa, are planned.

Ms. Hilton passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.

Born Nov. 10, 1931, in Montreal, Canada, and she was of the Catholic Faith. She was preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers.

Family members include her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Alma Hilton of Clarkesville, Allan Hilton of Toccoa, and Randy and Sharon Hilton of Toccoa; grandchildren, Shannon, Corey, and Jay Hilton; and three great-grandchildren.

Please keep the Hilton family in your thoughts and prayers

