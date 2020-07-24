Body

Funeral services for Roy Jasper Lingerfelt, 84, of Clarkesville, were held Thursday, July 23, at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment followed the service at Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest with military honors provided by the Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post No. 7720, Habersham County American Legion Post No. 84 and the Rabun County Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 15.

Mr. Lingerfelt passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Born April 4, 1936, in Lumpkin County, Mr. Lingerfelt was the son of the late William David and Mary Lou Self Lingerfelt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ray Lingerfelt; and sisters, Violet Barrett, Evelyn Milton, Wilma Cantrell and Sible Richmond.

After high school Mr. Lingerfelt enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections where he was Laundry Manager at Lee Arrendale State Prison and also was named State Employee of the Year for his loyal service. He was a Master Mason for over 53 years and a member of Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge No. 141, F&AM, was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7720 and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Freddie York Lingerfelt of Clarkesville; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Ann and Mark Shedd of Dora, Alabama; daughter, Anita Kay Lingerfelt Sarratt of Douglasville; son and daughter-in-law, Keith W. and Melanie S. Lingerfelt of Clarksville Tennessee; daughters and sons-in-law, Robin Denise and Andrew Maxwell of Douglasville, and Melanie A. and Ashley Hurley of Hollywood; son, Cal McKnight (Lindsey) of Decatur; daughter and son-in-law, Frances Ann and Bryan Layton of Valdosta; brothers, Bob Lingerfelt (Sherry) of Montana, Lawrence Lingerfelt (Faye) of Dahlonega, and Phil Lingerfelt (Linda) of Dahlonega; sisters, Dora Strain of Atlanta, and Helen Anderson of Marietta; sister-in-law, Margaret Lingerfelt of Gainesville; fourteen grandchildren, three and a half great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Mr. Lingerfelt also leaves behind his special fur babies JJ and Ellie.

