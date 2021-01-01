Body

A graveside service for Roy Junior Turner, 91, of Lula, was held Thursday, Dec. 31, at Clemmons Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Adamson officiating. Military honors were provided by the United States Navy and the Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720.

Mr. Turner passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Born Jan. 21, 1929, in Lula, he was a son of the late Claude Turner and Raider Dodd Turner. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Wiley Turner; second wife, Minnie Ruth Turner; brothers, Luther Turner, Benny Turner, Clyde Turner and James Turner; sisters, Imogene Lewallen, Marjanell Colbert and Joyce Burke.

He retired from Allied Printing and was formerly employed with Riegel Manufacturing. Mr. Turner proudly served his country in United States Navy and the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Friendly Mission Baptist Church.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Milton and Wreatha Turner of Lula; grandchildren, Matthew Turner of Alto, and Sara Turner of Lula; great-grandchild, Weston Luke Turner; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

