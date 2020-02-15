Body

Ruby Delores NeSmith Mixson, 84, of Demorest, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb.15, at Arlington Park Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida with burial to follow in Arlington Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to Habersham Baptist Church, 506 Old Habersham Mills Road, Demorest, Georgia 30535. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia and Arlington Park Funeral Home & Cemetery of Jacksonville, Florida are in charge of arrangements.