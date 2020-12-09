Body

Memorial services for Rudolph Eugene Curley, 90, of Demorest, are to be held at a later date.

Mr. Curley passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Born June 14, 1930, in International Falls, Minnesota, he was the son of the late John and Ann Makowski Curley.

He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp. and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cornelia, where he sang in the choir. He worked as a former Railroad Investigator, in the Early Computer Industry for Univac, the first of the Computer Industry. He then worked as a Desktop Publisher for Motel and Hotel sales.

Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Norma McElroy Curley of Demorest; stepdaughter and husband, Dixie and Jim Brown of Dahlonega; daughter, Pamela Kotek of Minneapolis, Minnesota; other children from Minnesota; sister, Genevieve Fischer of International Falls, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Jerrie Beveridge of Austell; brother-in-law, Neal McElroy of Batesville; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Cornelia Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 96, Cornelia, GA 30531.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Baldwin.