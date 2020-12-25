Body

Funeral services for Russell Edmond Deyton, 93, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Austin Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest.

Mr. Deyton went to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Born Oct. 16, 1927, in Burnsville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Uranus B. and Annie Renfro Deyton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Julia Martha Pauline Deyton; sisters, Thelma Ray, Edith Ness, and Edna Freeman; and brother, U. B. Deyton.

Mr. Deyton was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church. He retired from Clarkesville Mill with over 42 years of loyal and dedicated service. After his retirement, Mr. Deyton worked part-time with several different business. He was an avid gardener and took great pride in the fruits of his labor. Above all, Mr. Deyton was a devoted Christian gentleman, loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Wade and Phyliss Deyton, and Keith and Linda Deyton, all of Clarkesville; brother, Richard Deyton of Burlington, North Carolina; and granddaughter, Katie Deyton of Clarkesville.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. and 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 982, Clarkesville, GA 30523-0017.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.