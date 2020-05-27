Body

Private graveside services for Ruth Jameson Goss, 90, of Clarkesville, were held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Friday, May 22, 2020, with the Rev. Tony Goss and the Rev. Connie Berry officiating.

Mrs. Goss passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born June 3, 1929, in Mt. Airy, Mrs. Goss was the daughter of the late William D. and Mary Jane Frady Jameson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Goss; brothers, Bill Jameson, Knox Jameson and John Jameson; sisters, Marie Lewallen and Janie Bell Stowe; and grandson, John Goss.

Mrs. Goss was a homemaker and was formerly employed at Piedmont Automotive. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Stonepile Baptist Church. Mrs. Goss loved to read, garden and complete crossword puzzles. She was a tremendous cook and baker and enjoyed showing her love for others through food. Mrs. Goss also enjoyed the outdoors and traveling to the mountains.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn G. and Wesley Baird of Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Vickie Goss of Lawrenceville; son, Tommy Goss of Clarkesville; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Tricia Jameson of Toccoa; sisters, Rasalie Whiten of Toccoa, Grace Isom of Toccoa, Loretta Webb of Dacula and Faye Johnson of Cornelia; grandchildren, Sonja Goss, Todd Goss, Trent Goss, Matt Goss, Layla Bell, Tori Caldwell and Leslie Ledford; great-grandchildren, Joseph Goss, Miles Bell, Eli Goss, Sarah Grace Goss, Owen Bell, Aniston Bell and Damien Caldwell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

