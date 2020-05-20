Body

Ruth Miller Breed, 94, of Cornelia, will be laid to rest in Winston Memorial in Haleyville, Alabama.

Mrs. Breed passed away May 16, 2020.

Born July 8, 1925, in Haleyville, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Mack and Erlene Loveless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Thomas J. Jones (1967) and Russell K. Breed (1997).

Ruth was an active member of Cornelia First Presbyterian Church and was affectionally known to her family as "Mamma."

Ruth is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Steve Collier of Cornelia. She was also a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving grandchildren are Andrew and wife, Leah, and great-granddaughter, Isabella Grace Collier; and Christopher and his wife, Collier and great-granddaughter, Sarah Catherine Collier.

