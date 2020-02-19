Body

Funeral services for Ruth Pate Bunn, 91, of Clarkesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Her sons, Pastor Alan Bunn and John Bunn, will officiate with interment to follow the service at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Bunn passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 18, 1928, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late R. Alexander and Annie Gunter Pate. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bunn is preceded in death by grandsons, Joseph Bunn and Conley Isaacs; brothers, Graham and Prior; and sisters, Ollie Lee and Frances.

Mrs. Bunn was a homemaker and was a long-time active member of the Habersham Homemakers Club. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and she also sang with Mountain Voices Community Chorus. Mrs. Bunn was a member and past president of the Habersham Gideons Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, Dwight Bunn of Clarkesville; children, Alan Bunn (Coralyn) of Greenville, South Carolina, Carla Isaacs (Walter) of San Antonio, Texas, John Bunn (Lisa) of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Donna James of Clarkesville; sister, Ethel Pate of Fayetteville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer), Gloria (Joel), Megan, Whitney (Cesar), Kelsey, Lydia, Johnathan, Jessica, and Julia; as well as three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gideons International, Habersham North Camp, P.O. Box 1855, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Funeral arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.