Funeral services for Little Miss Scarlett Rose LaCount, 4, of Cornelia, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Johnson, the Rev. Zach Watson and the Rev. Austin Kelley officiating. Interment will follow the service in Hillside Gardens Cemetery.

Scarlett took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Gainesville, May 13, 2016, Scarlett was the daughter of Preston and Katie Johnson LaCount. Scarlett was preceded in death by a sister in infancy; great-grandfathers, Bennie Wilson and Cleo Atkins; and great-great-grandfather, Charles Cantrell.

Scarlett, while on this earth for a short time, touched the lives of so many during her journey by the example of faith and courage she displayed. She loved to watch Paw Patrol and her favorite movie was Frozen. Scarlett loved the ocean and loved to paint; she liked to play on the church playground, and she was always wanting to make sure that everyone else was ok. Her favorite meals were cheese pizza from Chicagos, and chicken, rice and cheese from El Patron and Los Cerritos.

Survivors include her parents Preston and Katie Johnson LaCount; sister, Anabel LaCount, all of Cornelia; grandparents, Rev. Johnny and Heather Johnson of Cornelia, Sheila and Larry Atkins of Cornelia, and Ray and Laura LaCount of Hull; aunts and uncles, Aaron Johnson (Brittany) of Cornelia, Chelsea Johnson (fiancé Jonathan Gailey) of Baldwin, Naomi Johnson Gragg (Brandon) of Demorest, and Deanna Atkins Mote (Casey) of Clarkesville; great-grandparents, Keith and Ruth Chambers of Alto, Mario and Carolyn Sanchez of Gillsville, Ethel Smith Wilson of Athens, and Maudrie Shirley Atkins of Baldwin; great-great grandmother, Rose Simmons Cantrell of Alto; as well as cousins and best friends Hannah, Kyleigh, Emma, Leia, Brodie and CJ.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.