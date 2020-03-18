Body

No formal services for Sgt. U.S. Army (Ret.) T. Lee Theron Wade, 71, of Alto, are planned at this time. The family received friends Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home.

Sgt. Wade passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Born Sept. 13, 1948, in Alto, he was a son of the late Lewis and Delia Ferguson Wade. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Denise Wade; granddaughter, Autumn Gail Wade; brothers, Andrew Wade, Roy Wade, and C.H. "Pot" Wade; and sister, Ruth Armour.

Sgt. Wade retired from the United States Army/Army National Guard. He was a sportsman and outdoorsman who enjoyed shooting, fishing, flowers, birds, and the ocean, as well as trips to Walmart.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Ramey Wade of Alto; sons and daughter-in-law, Kevin Lee and Amanda Wade of Alto, and Jason Anthony Wade of Bryson City, North Carolina; daughters and son-in-law, Rebecca and Timothy Mooney of Alto, and Ashley Nicole Wade of Baldwin; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Chuck Marsh of Athens; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

