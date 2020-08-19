Body

Funeral services for Sheila Ansley Barrett, 60, of Demorest, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with Dr. Brian James and the Rev. Trent Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed from the funeral home's Facebook page for those not able to attend.

Mrs. Barrett passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Born Jan. 2, 1960, in Demorest, she was a daughter of Guynell Lawrence Ansley of Mt. Airy and the late William Charles Ansley. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Tony Sullivan.

Sheila worked locally in banking for 38 years. A devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, she treasured her family and cherished spending time with them. Sheila was a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, surviving are her loving husband and best friend of 41 years, Scott Barrett of Demorest; sons and daughters-in-law, Heath and Jessica Barrett of Mt. Airy, and Josh and Tricia Barrett of Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law, Brianna and Nick Webb of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Ansley Barrett, Eleanor Barrett, Annie Barrett, and a grandson on the way, Barrett Webb; brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Renee Ansley of Jefferson; sister, Melanie Sullivan of Mt. Airy; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the current pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a mask and observe proper social distancing guidelines of at least six feet.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.