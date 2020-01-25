Body

A celebration of life for Dr. Sherrod Ransome Campbell III, 82, will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, at First United Methodist Church, Lakeland, Florida.

Dr. Campbell passed away Jan. 18, 2020, as a result of Pulmonary Fibrosis, in Lakeland, Florida surrounded by his family.

Born May 16, 1937, in Mansfield, he was the son of the late Dorothy Benton Campbell and Sherrod Ransome Campbell Jr.

He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1960, with a degree in Industrial Management. After Georgia Tech, he served for six years in the Army Reserves and worked for Standard Oil Agency in Lakeland, Florida. Sherrod continued his education at Emory University Dental School. While attending Emory, he was a member of Xi Psi Phi dental fraternity and served as their president. After he graduated from Emory in 1970, he practiced Dentistry for 35 years in Lakeland, Florida.

Sherrod was very active in his community. In 1962, he became a member of the First United Methodist Church. For many years, Sherrod also lived in Baldwin in the summers and attended Cornelia United Methodist Church. For people who knew Sherrod, they would say he lived life to the fullest and was a masterful storyteller. He also loved aviation, he built seven experimental aircraft which included four Glasairs. After retirement, Sherrod spent much of his time at his hanger at the Lakeland Regional Airport.

Sherrod married the love of his life, Dolores, Jan. 7, 1961. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary last week. He is survived by his three children, Kevin Campbell (Masha) of Lakeland, Florida, Courtney Campbell-Reich (Greg) of Antioch, California, and Kimberly Attell (Michael) of San Carlos, California; his four grandchildren, Spencer, Claire, Sophia, and Parker; his three siblings, Carole Bracy Brown of Lake City, Florida, Barbara Bede Campbell of Atlanta, and Dr. Grady Campbell of Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was a good friend and loyal friend to many people over his lifetime.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Sun and Fun, flysnf.org/donate/ or First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, firstumc.org/online-giving/.