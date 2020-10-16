Body

Funeral services for Shirley Ayers, 79, of Cornelia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Cornelia Christian Church with Pastor David Terrell and Pastor Greg Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Christian Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Ayers went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Born Feb. 26, 1941, in Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Thelma Shipes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Johnny Ayers; sister, Pansy Marshall; and brother, Henry Shipes.

Mrs. Ayers was a member of Cornelia Christian Church. She was retired from Ethicon with over 20 years of dedicated service. She was an avid fan of the Gaither Vocal Band, Elvis, and Gospel Music. Mrs. Ayers had an eye for fashion and beautiful jewelry. Shirley dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she was known to them as "Nanny."

Survivors include her son, Michael Ayers of Cornelia; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Ayers White and Rodney White of Baldwin; grandchildren, Jessica White Williams and Corey of Maysville, and Erica White David and John of Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Blake Williams and Kase Tal Williams; and brother, Murray Shipes of Vernon, Florida.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.