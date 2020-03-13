Body

Funeral services for Sibyl Elizabeth Blair Telford, 93, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia. Interment will follow at Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest.

Mrs. Telford passed away in Griffin, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born Nov. 20, 1926, in Habersham County, she was the wife of the late George Dean Telford. Mrs. Telford was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include brother, Tom Blair of Acworth; son-in-law, Hugh Long of Griffin; grandchildren, Christy Garner, Kelly Telford, Joe Telford and Tony Long; and several great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit family starting at noon until service hour Sunday at the funeral home.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.