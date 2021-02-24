Body

Sidney Brooks Neville, 85, of Rabun Gap, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Born in Rabun County, he was the son of the late Walter E. and Kate H. Neville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Martha C. Neville.

He was a retired educator having worked with the Lowndes County and State of Georgia Board of Education. He was a great listener and always provided thoughtful advice.

Sid was a caring husband and father of four children. He was affectionately known as "Pa" by all of his grandchildren. He loved reading, listening to the radio, going to church, watching Georgia football games with Martha, hosting family at his home, spending money on his trucks, feeding the birds, and pampering his dogs. He LOVED his dogs! He was kind and giving to so many people. He taught his children to be generous, honest, hard-working, and stubborn.

He is survived by three sons, Warren Neville and wife, Mary of Prospect, Kentucky, David Neville and wife, Patty of Canton, and Michael Neville and wife, Anita of Waxhaw, North Carolina; one daughter, Amy Hood and husband, John of Rabun Gap; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Please share your memories of Sid by logging on to the following website: https://mnevillus.wixsite.com/sidneville

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rabun Paws 4 Life Inc, P.O. Box 216, Clayton, GA 30525, or Dillard United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 463, Dillard, GA 30537. Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at maconfuneralhome.com.