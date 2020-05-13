Body

Private graveside services for Sidney Lamar Tucker, 79, formerly of Clarkesville, will be held at a later date. Lamar’s wishes were to be cremated and buried in the family plot in Moultrie.

Mr. Tucker passed away May 6, 2020 due to complications from surgery.

Born Sept. 18, 1940, in Moultrie, he was the son of the late Clifton Ennis Tucker and Jannie Eloys Murphy Tucker Logan. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clifton Darrell, and Dennis Henry Tucker; an infant child; son, Kenneth Lamar Tucker; and best friend, Lee Tidball.

He grew up in Moultrie and moved to Orlando, Florida as a teenager. In high school he began working at Publix Supermarkets. He became the youngest Meat Manager ever promoted. He retired in his mid-20's and opened up The Butcher's Block in Sarasota, Florida, which is still operated by his former partner. Lamar returned to Publix and again rose quickly into assistant management, relocating to Tallahassee, Florida, in the mid-1970's and became a Meat Manager when Killearn Publix opened in the early 1980's. He was the first Meat Man ever awarded the coveted George W. Jenkins Award in 1994. He retired (again) from Killearn Publix in the late 1990's and moved to Highlands, North Carolina where he cut meat in the local grocery store. After a few years, he moved to Clarkesville and went back to Publix to cut meat driving daily to Oakwood and then Gainesville until retiring one last time in early 2014. After a few years he just couldn't stand it and returned to work as a meat cutter at the Ingles in Clarkesville, where he worked until just before moving to Florida less than a year ago. He was also a Marshal at Apple Mountain Golf Course for close to 20 years.

Lamar played softball and basketball for Publix and church leagues in Florida for many years and has always been avid golfer. He was still playing golf and had played the day before entering the hospital. He had three hole-in-ones with his most recent being just last month. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Florida Gators. He also loved southern gospel music, especially The Cathedral Quartet. He was a member at Hills Crossing Baptist Church for many years. Lamar loved his family dearly and was a great man of faith who leaves quite a legacy.

Survivors include his wife of almost 59 years, Beverly Tucker; sons, Stephen Tucker of Panama City, FL and David Tucker of Alamo, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi & Mark Payne of Toccoa; brother and sister-in-law, Gary & Diane Tucker of Tallahassee, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Jane & Mike Thompson of West Monroe, LA; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; numerous nephews and nieces and their families; and his golfing buddies.

Condolences may be sent to The Tucker Family at PO Box 493; Clarkesville, GA 30523-0009.

Memorials and a memorial book are available to sign at Hillside Memorial Chapel.

An online guest registry is available at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.