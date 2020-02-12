Body

A gathering of family and friends for Skip Sells, 75, of Clarkesville, will be held at a later date. Skip's wishes were to be cremated.

Mr. Sells passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Born Jan. 13, 1945, in Atlanta, the older son of the late Harold Vernon Sells Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Couch Sells. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Sells.

He grew up in Atlanta and studied at Emory University. He began his career at Frigidaire Division of GM and his last position was Distribution Services Manager with Sterling Software. Skip was fascinated with history even as a child and studied extensively the medieval British and WWII periods. He traced his ancestry to the Revolutionary and Civil wars. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Gwinnett Chapter. In 2005, Skip and his wife, Randy, retired to the mountains in North Georgia, the vacation spot of his youth.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Randall Ward Sells.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests all donations be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

