Funeral services for Stacey Lynn Cash, 21, of Cornelia, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Greg Purcell officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendly Mission Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Cash passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Born Dec. 8, 1998, in Winter Park, Florida, she was the daughter of Tommy Dale Cash and Amanda J. McFalls-Yearwood. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandpartents, Robert and Ethel Meaders; and her great-grandparents, Garnett and Lena Gibson.

She had attended East Hall High School. Stacey was a loving daughter, sister, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiance, Jazz McKee of Lula; sister, Destiny Cheatham of Demorest; brother, Waylon H. Bryars of Perdido, Alabama; grandparents, Dorothy Glenn of Toccoa, and J.C. McFalls of Royston.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the funeral home.

