Private family services for Stacy Marks Black, 55, of Demorest, will be held at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel with Pastor John Conley and Pastor Chris Blalock officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, on the pages of "Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory" and "Kathy C. Nicholson"

Mr. Black went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 6, 2020 following a motorcycle accident.

Born Sept. 18, 1964, in Gastonia, North Carolina, he was the son of Clarence Kenneth Black and Wanda Lee Biggerstaff. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Elaine Worthy Black; and brothers, Kenneth Todd Black, and Marty Ray Black.

Mr. Black was a member of The House of Prayer in Mt. Airy, where he served as the Director of Maintenance. Mr. Black was the Operations Manager for Northeast Georgia Machinery with his father. Stacy lived every day of his life as an adventure. He was loving, honest, generous, and loyal. His larger than life personality was infectious. Stacy was a man of many friends and if you were his friend, he would do anything he could for you.

Stacy had a zest for adventure. His travels took him many places, sometimes by motorcycle, airplane, boat, or his pretty white pickup truck. Stacy was a "True Patriot" always willing to come to the aid of the helpless and needy. Above all he valued faith and family.

Survivors include his father, Clarence Kenneth Black, of Demorest; mother, Wanda Lee Biggerstaff, of Gaston County, North Carolina; fiancée, Kathy Nicholson, of Clarkesville; twin sister, Tracy Lynn Black, of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; and lifelong friend, Bruce Harkness, of Demorest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the House of Prayer, c/o Jenny Blalock, P.O. Box 586, Demorest, GA 30535 or online.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.