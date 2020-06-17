Body

Funeral services for Stephen Daniel Bowman, 18, of Cornelia, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Cornelia with the Rev. John Swindler officiating. Private interment will be held in the Hillside Gardens Cemetery.

Stephen passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Born October 16, 2001, in Gainesville, Georgia, he was the son of Matthew J. & Cherie Turner Bowman.

Stephen, affectionately known as "Bowman" to his friends, enjoyed woodworking, was a history buff, was an avid reader and as well as an outdoorsman, who was passionate about land and wildlife conservation. Stephen was a Presidential Scholar Student at Tallulah Falls School class of 2020. He played baseball, and was a swim team manager at TFS, something he gave much of himself to. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop #48, Cleveland, and a member of Order of the Arrow. Stephen went to the Philmont Scout Reservation as well as earned his Eagle Scout in 2019, and had completed 3 steps of the Religious Emblem Program in Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed archery and was an archery instructor. Stephen was active in the youth group at Cleveland First Baptist Church, where he was ping pong champion and was active in Cornelia First Baptist Church youth group, where was a church member. Stephen was a member of the National Honors Society, the National Arts Honors Program, and had been accepted to Kennesaw State University where he would have begun studying Architecture in the fall.

Survivors include his parents, Matthew J. & Cherie Turner Bowman of Cornelia; sister & brother-in-law, Sarah Elizabeth & Jordan Black of Cleveland; nieces, Naomi & Esther Black; grandparents, Peter B. & Phyllis S. Bowman; Charles L. & Phyllis A. Turner; all of Blairsville; many other relatives & a host of friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Today, June 17, 2020. Those in attendance need to comply with the Centers for Disease Control recommendation for social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Stephen Bowman Memorial Fund, c/o United Community Bank, PO Box 428, Cornelia, GA 30531 or at any UCB branch.

An online guest registry is available for the Bowman family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.