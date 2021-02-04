Body

Funeral services for Steve Albert Newsom, 63, of Demorest will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Fairfield Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Tanner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Newsom passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Born Feb. 16, 1957, in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Albert Clinton and Marjorie Lee Boseman Newsom.

Steve was a 1975 graduate of Habersham Central High School and a graduate of North Georgia Technical College. He was the co-owner of Newsom Grading for over 30 years and for the last seven years drove a tour bus for Academy Bus Line. Steve was an outdoorsman and avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Most of all, he was an extremely dedicated family man and was affectionately known as "Grandpa" to his two grandchildren. Steve attended Fairfield Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Sylvia Thompson Newsom; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Newsom Hallford and Lew Hallford of Demorest; son, Steven Newsom of Maine; grandchildren, Ayden and Addisyn Hallford of Demorest; sister, Ann Cabana of Cleveland; one niece, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6 until 8 p.m.

An online guest registry is available for the Newsom family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.