A memorial service for Susan "Susie" Stapleton Underwood, 61, of Cornelia, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Underwood passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Born Jan. 30, 1959, in Cornelia, she was the daughter of the late James Stapleton Sr. and Lorene Stribling Stapleton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas J. Stapleton.

Mrs. Underwood was a Critical Care Nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia. She was a graduate of Habersham Central High School and Brenau College School of Nursing. She also was a founding member of Two Dogs Trivia Team. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and most of all, her family.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley "Stan" Underwood of Cornelia; daughters and son-in-law, Candice and Glenn Grillo of Gainesville, and Kristy Martin of Baldwin; sons and daughter-in-law, Stanley "Bo" Underwood and Emily Underwood of Cornelia, and Zac Underwood of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Christopher Grillo, Fisher Martin, and Avery Martin; brother and sister-in-law, James Stapleton Jr. and Janis Stapleton of Cornelia; stepbrother and his wife, Tommy and Cindy Cunningham of Cornelia; and stepsister and her husband, Cary Cunningham and Greg Perry of Bogart.

Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

