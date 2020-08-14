Body

Funeral services for Telford Loudermilk, 70, of Alto are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Jeryle Roach officiating. Interment will follow in the VFW Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army, Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720, the Habersham County American Legion Post No. 84, and the Rabun County DAV Chapter No. 15.

Mr. Loudermilk passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Born Dec. 9, 1949, in Demorest, he was the son of the the late Dewey and Laura LaCount Loudermilk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester Loudermilk, Virgil Loudermilk, J.D. Loudermilk, Bruce Loudermilk, Thomas Loudermilk, and Franklin Loudermilk; sisters, Lois Keller and Anna Laura Westbrook.

Mr. Loudermilk proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Habersham Metal with over 30 years’ experience and built houses. Mr. Loudermilk loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, his grandchildren, and his dogs, Thurstin and Chance.

Surviving are his loving wife of 17 ½ years, Donna Morris Loudermilk of Alto; son, Lance Loudermilk; step-sons, Chris Mulvihill, Dustin Durham, Andrew Durham and Benjamin Shields; grandchildren, Cody Loudermilk and Chesney Loudermilk; step-grandchildren, Jessie Durham, Austin Durham, Kenzie Durham and Jackson Durham; sisters, Wallace Craven and Henrietta Faulkner, both of Mt. Airy; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines.

