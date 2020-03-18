Body

A graveside service for Terrie Allen Willis, 63, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Marietta, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.

Mrs. Willis, CEO of J.W. Outfitters, died March 15, 2020 after a long illness.

Born June 23, 1956, in Demorest, she was the daughter of Howard and Marie Allen of Demorest.

She attended Brenau College. Early in her career, she worked for the State of Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. In 1986, she began working for J.W. Outfitters. In 1992, she became the majority partner and CEO of J.W. Outfitters. Terrie was known by her family, friends and neighbors for her enthusiasm, zest for life, joy of planning gatherings and abundant generosity. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, attending concerts and shopping.

In addition to her parents, Terrie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jack; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Freida Allen of Clarkesville; stepson, Mark and stepdaughter, Wendy Willis, both of Peachtree Corners; stepdaughter Kim, and stepson, Edwin Lewis, both of Louisville, Kentucky; cousins, Paula Tench of Gainesville, Kent Tench of Gainesville, Fred Pitts of Demorest, Linda Kovaleski of Fayetteville, Rhonda Cathy of Woolsey, Jep Palmer of Jonesboro, and Denise King of Lawrenceville. Terrie also had a deep love for her goddaughter, Zoe Wulz; and her step grandchildren, Kendall and Meg Willis, and William and Charlie Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Salvation Army.

Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.