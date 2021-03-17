Body

Graveside services for Terry Lee Powell, 60, of Homer, were held Monday, March 15, at Silver Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Martin and the Rev. Kenneth Barrett officiating.

Mr. Powell passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.

Born July 27, 1960, in Commerce, he was the son of the late Bill Powell and Etta Mae Powell of Homer. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Jimmie Powell; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Cleo Parson.

He was a Lowboy driver for Georgia Bridge and Concrete. Terry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He enjoyed being outdoors, spending time hunting and fishing. He was known to his grandchildren as "Pa-Pa."

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Tammy Dailey Powell of Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jessica Powell of Homer; daughter and daughter-in-law, Nicole and Dixie Powell of Homer; sister and brother-in-law, Scarlet and Stacey McDonald of Homer; grandchildren, Charlie Ann Powell and Bailee Louella Powell; special niece, Erin McDonald; and his beloved Shih Tzu, Nightmare.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.