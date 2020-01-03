Body

Funeral services for Thelma Elaine Williams Henry, 77, of Toccoa, formerly of Baldwin, were held Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Jeffrey Dillard and The Rev. Marion Palmer officiated. Interment followed in Bethel Temple C.H. Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Henry went home to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Born April 24, 1942, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Thelma Phillipps Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Sean Delane Allen; brother, Walter Keith Williams; sister, Debra Sharron Williams; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Ruthann Wright.

She attended Bethel Temple C.H. Church. Mrs. Henry was a Licensed Practical Nurse with Habersham Hospital for 16 years. Elaine was a people person and always had a smile on her face. She had a great love for her grandchildren and was known to them as "Granny Grunt." She took every opportunity to minister to those around her to share the love of Jesus Christ. Elaine was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her loving husband of 23 years, Harry Henry of Toccoa; daughter, Chrystal Mote and Nicky Lewallen of Commerce; Deborah Kay Allen of Clayton; Mary Caroline Henry Stone of Toccoa; brothers, Clyde and Mary Dell Williams of Clarkesville, James Nelson WIlliams of Toccoa, Jarrell and Shirlee Williams of Cornelia, and Marion and Don Palmer of Clermont; Gwen Dodd of Commerce; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Leah Rochelle Misencik, Lincoln Wright, Jaxon Shreves, Kailee Misencik, Maverick Misencik, Justin Miller, Fischer Miller, Mayleigh Miller, Matthew Miller, Kyle Edmonson, and Jeremiah Stone; and a number of nieces and newphews.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the family.

For those wishing to express online condolences, may do so by visiting whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel, Demorest.