Private services for Theresa "Faye" Lee Stamey, 54, of Cornelia, will be held at a later date. Her wishes were to be cremated.

Mrs. Stamey passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born Nov.18, 1965, in Conyers, she was a daughter of the late William Robert Lee Sr. and Lillian Masters Lee.

Mrs. Stamey was a store clerk with Express Mart in Demorest for many years before becoming a caregiver for her mother.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Claude and Dee Stamey of Baldwin; daughter and fiancé, Heather Orr and Jason Tanksley of Cornelia; grandchildren, Cody Daniel Orr, Landon Campbell Orr and Nicholas John Stamey; brothers, William Robert Lee Jr. of Warner Robbins, and Richard Daniel Lee of Alto; several nieces and nephews.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.