Body

Private family services for Theresa Gayle "Ya-Ya" Lovell, 54, of Cleveland, formerly of Habersham County, will be held at a later date.

Ms. Lovell went to her heavenly home Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Born March 21, 1966, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of Johnny and Martha Long Lovell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin "Bubba" Booth; grandmothers, Mary Lovell, and Inez Long; and aunt, Mary Brewer.

Ms. Lovell was a gifted and nationally recognized florist for over 30 years. She was of the Baptist faith. Ms. Lovell was a great cook which she thoroughly enjoyed. Theresa greatest love was being a "Ya-Ya" to her grandchildren. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving children, Hannah Holcomb and Christian of Cleveland, Dustin Wilkins and Anna of Demorest, and Daniel Upton of Clarkesville; sister, Brittney Sims of Cleveland; brother, Jason Brewer of Mt. Airy; uncle, Danny Brewer of Baldwin; grandchildren, Leland Sheets, Logan Sheets, Gavin Wilkins, Madison Hood, Paityn Wilkins, Hope Wilkins, David Daniel, and Luna Maddox. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.