Body

Private family graveside services for Thomas Alan Bush, 85, of Demorest, will be Wednesday, March 25, at 2:30 p.m. at Turnerville Church of God Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Turnerville Church of God Cemetery.

Mr. Bush passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Habersham Home West.

Born Sept. 16, 1934, in Buckeye Lake, Ohio, and lived there until moving to Georgia. He was a son of the late Donald Herbert and Irene Mary Andrews Bush. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoeAnn Burrell Bush; daughter, Sherry Bush; and by a daughter-in-law, Frances Bush.

He was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Rodney Allen of Clarkesville, and Deborah and James Duke of Toccoa; four sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Lavonda Bush, and Donald Bush all of Eastanollee, Alan Troy Bush and Kathy Squires of Cornelia, and Steven and Janet Bush of Millersport, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Parris Simmons, Thomas Allen, Jamie Lewallen, Justin Squires, Quentin Bush, and Chris Squires.

Acree-Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Thomas Alan Bush.