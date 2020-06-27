Body

Funeral services for Thomas "Tommy" Wiley Hood, 74, of Cleveland, are scheduled for 2 p.m. today, June 26, at Mt. View Baptist Church, with Pastor Eddie Mitchell, Pastor Dave Fortner, and Pastor Terry Rainey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Hood passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Born July 22, 1945, in Clarkesville, he was a son of the late Lester Franklin and Mary Willow Chambers Hood. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Leon Lester Hood.

He lived in Cobb County and Henry County before returning to White County. Mr. Hood retired from Keebler Foods as a Distribution Center Manager. He was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church in Cleveland and faithful servant of his Lord Jesus Christ. Tommy was a loving husband, father, and father-in-law.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Eidson Hood of Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Shannon Hood of Inman, South Carolina; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances Jarrard and Bill of Clarkesville; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the church.

The family requests that all attending should maintain social distancing and adhere to the public health guidelines. The service will be live streamed for all those unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. View Baptist Church Youth Group, P.O. Box 2615, Cleveland, GA 30528.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.