Body

A private family service for Timothy Stephen Welborn, 56, of Bethlehem, will be held, with burial to follow at Pickett Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Welborn passed away Jan. 12, 2021.

Born Nov. 25, 1964, he was the son of the late Henry Lawrence Welborn and the late Betty Jean Dotson Welborn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stacey Hank Welborn.

He had many professions and was considered a jack of all trades and a master of none. He was someone who could fix anything that was broken and was always very resourceful. He was always able to make something out of nothing. Timothy followed the Lord and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and a faithful part of the Nothing but the Truth Family. He loved the outdoors and the quiet of deer hunting and the thrill of the chase. He loved riding and the roaring of motorcycle engines as well as the freedom of the ride. He enjoyed camping and was a big wrestling fan. He especially loved his dogs, Chloe and Fival. He will be remembered as a true family man, who loved more than his heart should have. He was a loving father and brother, whose laughter will forever echo in the hearts of those who loved him.

His survivors include his son, Matthew Stephen Welborn and wife, Jessi Stone of Waynesville, North Carolina; his daughter, Julieanna Ellen Welborn of Hiawassee; two sisters, Kathy Wright (Bruce) of Clayton, and Teresa Welborn of Bethlehem.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Timothy to Nothing But the Truth Ministries P.O. Box 845, Dacula, GA 30019.

An online Memorial Register Book is available at beckfuneralhome.com. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, is in charge of the arrangements.