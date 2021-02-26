Body

Funeral services for T.L. Maxwell, 76, of Mt. Airy, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. John Graham, the Rev. David Rudeseal, the Rev. Terry Benfield, and the Rev. Clarence Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Tates Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Maxwell passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Born Dec. 23, 1944, in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Tatum Lafayette and Wilma Ayers Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Edwin Maxwell; sister, Margaret Seymore; niece, Sally Maxwell; and nephews, Brian Seymore and Curtis Arwood.

Mr. Maxwell was a lifelong saw miller and retired from Hogan's Sawmill. He was a member of Bethesda Fellowship Church.

Survivors include his sisters, Sybil Durham of Baldwin, Frances Hill of Baldwin, Jewell Watts of Mt. Airy, Ann Arwood of Clarkesville, and Viola Wade of Demorest; brothers, Eugene Maxwell and Jerry Maxwell, both of Mt. Airy; and several nieces and nephews.

Those in attendance are asked to adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.