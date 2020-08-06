Body

Funeral services for Todd Matthews, 52, of Clarkesville, were held Sunday, Aug. 2, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Randy Strickland, the Rev. Brian Stephens and Parker Matthews officiating. Interment followed the service in Hillside Gardens Cemetery.

For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:6-7

Mr. Matthews went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Born Aug. 11, 1967, in Gainesville, Todd was the son of Grace Evelyn Murphy Matthews and the late Lloyd A. Matthews Sr. In addition to his father, Todd was preceded in death by brother, Tony Craig Matthews; sister, Patsy Matthews Abernathy; father-in-law, Lee Sellers; and special nephew, Craig Pierce.

Todd was a Christian and a man of strong faith and he was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Todd worked his entire career in retail starting at A&P Foods right after graduating high school, later working for Kroger, and most recently he was an assistant manager with over 20 years of service, most recently at Cornelia Walmart. Todd loved his employees and customers and loved serving our community throughout his career. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and was a member of Christ Place Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cindy Sellers Matthews of Clarkesville; son and daughter-in-law, Parker and Kristie Matthews of Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Peyton Matthews DeLay and Adam DeLay of Clarkesville; mother, Grace Evelyn Murphy Matthews of Gainesville; brother, Lloyd A. Matthews Jr. (Janet) of Murrayville; sisters, Evelyn Matthews Strickland (Randy J.) of Commerce and Peggy Matthews Pierce (Stanley) of Gainesville; mother-in-law, Dorothy Franklin Sellers of Cornelia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and extended family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Funeral arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.