Funeral services for Tom Phelps Sr., 77, of Clarkesville, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Sugar Hill.

Mr. Phelps passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Born June 20, 1943, in Lakeland, Florida, he was the son of the late D. F. Phelps and Marzie Phelps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Dot Baisden; and brother, Lamar Phelps.

He was a 1961 graduate of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida and a 1963 graduate of Southern Tech with an associate degree. Mr. Phelps was a retired mechanical contractor from Keith Lawson Company. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Mr. Phelps is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Beth Phelps of Suwanee; daughter, Valerie Phelps Kellar of Sugar Hill; grandchildren, Michael and Lyndsey Phelps, Chandler and Ethan Frazier, Bentley and Dillon Lee and Cody Kellar; three great-grandchildren, Campbell Phelps, Caroline Phelps and Boden Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 2:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m.

