A private family graveside service for Travis Horace Smith Jr., 74, of Turnerville, will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Holcomb officiating.

Mr. Smith passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Born Jan. 11, 1946, in Toccoa, he was the son of the late Travis Horace Smith Sr. and Katie Lee Collins Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Frances Smith Franklin.

Mr. Smith graduated from Tallulah Falls High School and received his associate degree from North Georgia Technical College. He was a United States Army Veteran having proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Mr. Smith owned and operated Turnerville Garden Center and Smith's Insulation and was a self-employed chicken farmer. He also worked for Georgia Power and the Habersham County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Smith was a member and former deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Turnerville and a member of the Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge No. 141 F & AM. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. He was a great father, husband, and granddad who dearly loved his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Doris Walden Smith of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Travis and Shelly Smith of Turnerville; grandchildren, Michael Travis Smith Jr. and Morgan Paige Smith; sister, Teresa Smith Todd of Newnan; and aunt, Christine Howard of Toccoa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Turnerville, GA 30580.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.