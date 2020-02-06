Body

Funeral services for Travis Wilson Perry, 85, of Mt. Airy, were held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Glade Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Justus, the Rev. Billy Burrell, and Mr. John Thomas Justus officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Thomas officiating.

Mr. Perry went home to be with the Lord Feb. 2, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.

Born Aug.3, 1934, in Habersham County, he was the son of the late Carl Wilson and Fannie Mae Loudermilk Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Perry; grandson, Matthew Anderson; stepmother, Ellene Wilbanks Perry; and stepbrothers, Johnny Wilbanks and Winston Wilbanks.

Mr. Perry was the last surviving charter member of Glade Creek Baptist Church where he continued to serve as the chairman of deacons. He was faithfully involved in all the ministries of the church, including Bread of Life, and served in a number of roles through the years that included Sunday school teacher and music director. Mr. Perry had a great love for southern gospel music and also served in the leadership of the Habersham County Singing Convention. He retired from Sanders Oil Company as a truck driver with many years of loyal and dedicated service. Travis was known as "Papaw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He loved the Lord and His church and was always willing to help anyone he could.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, whom he married on May 17, 1953, Barbara Moore Perry of Mt. Airy; daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Steve Anderson of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Wanda Perry of Mt. Airy; grandchildren and spouses, Marshall Anderson and Mandy, Melissa Pace and Tim, Brittany Perry and Paul Wood, Jackie Cash and Adam, and Andrew Perry and Beth; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jamie, Zach, Zeke, Breckyn, Jonah, Raelyn, Nick, Jerry, and Jeffrey; stepbrothers, Bobby Wilbanks, Homer Wilbanks, Ralph Wilbanks, and Roy Lee Wilbanks.

Flowers were accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Glade Creek Baptist Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.