Trent Smith, 32, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Clarkesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 13, at Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville. An online guest book is available for the Smith Family by visiting HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.