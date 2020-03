Body

Undine Thelma Ertzberger Poole, 87, of Carnesville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Memorial services will be held 3 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Allens Methodist Church, 15817 GA-106, Martin, GA 30557. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.