The family wishes to have a private memorial service for Mrs. Vonda Lagina Stewart Winkles "Gina," surrounded by loved ones at Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel, in Demorest.

Gina passed away surrounded by family on March 13, 2020, in Texas.

She was a loving mother and angel, who always showed the utmost kindness and respect towards others. She offered above and beyond her means for anyone in need, and shared wise words for anyone lucky enough to hear them. To continue to help others, Gina was an organ donor.

Gina is survived by her husband, Jeffery Alan Winkles; two beautiful daughters, Amber Lynn Winkles and Ansley Caitlin Winkles Archer; mother Vonda Westgate; brother, Jeffrey Stewart; and sister Lanie Stewart. She is preceded in death by her brother Mike Stewart.

