Walter Marion Ferguson

Memorial services for Walter Ferguson, 56, of Liberty, South Carolina, will be held at a later date locally in Habersham County.

Mr. Ferguson passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Born Sept. 15, 1964, in Demorest, he was preceded in death by his father, Lester Ferguson; brother, Adam Ferguson; and grandparents, Vance and Effie Ferguson, and Russ and Etta Wade.

Survivors include mother and stepfather, Juanita and William Dills; wife, Lucy Ferguson; daughters and sons-in-law, Shasta and Alan Landers, and Tassie and Matthew Moore; and five grandchildren, all of Liberty, South Carolina; brother, Neal and Kathy Ferguson of Cornelia; aunt, Alice Perdue of Monroe; stepbrother, David and Jamie Dill, and Stephen and Jennifer Dill, all of Clarkesville; stepsister and stepbrother-in-law, Angela and Brandon Dill; one uncle and several aunts, numerous cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Liberty Mortuary 30 S. Palmetto St., Liberty, SC 29657.

Courtesy announcement by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.