Memorial services to celebrate the life of Mr. Willey Preston Fry, 78, of Sardis Rd., Rayle will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, graveside at Sardis Baptist Church in Rayle, with the Rev. Jim Newsome officiating.

Mr. Fry passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Wills Memorial Hospital.

Born Oct. 21, 1942, in Clarksville, he was the son of the late Roger Fry and Nina Mason Fry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Fry; son-in-law, Brett Johnson; and a brother, Mac Fry.

He was a retired correctional officer, a foster parent and a heavy breeder in the poultry industry.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Withrow Fry; sons and daughter-in-law, Alex and Amy Fry of Maryville, Tennessee, and Jeremiah Fry of Rayle; daughters and sons-in-law, Amy Johnson-Scofield and Mike Scofield of Pendergrass, Rene and Tim Bramlett of Auburn, Rebecca Fry of Sandy Springs, Anna and Travis Mosley of Appling, and Jasmyne Fry of Rayle; brother, Don Fry of Clarkesville; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers to please make memorials in his memory to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251, or to Sardis Baptist Church of Rayle.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Willey Preston Fry.