Funeral services for William "Bill" NC Armour, 86, of Gainesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in the Baldwin City Cemetery.

Mr. Armour went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Lula, he was the son of the late Jiles and Bonnie Brown Armour.

Mr. Armour worked for Hall County Schools in the Maintenance Department for over 40 years. He attended New Haven Holiness Church in Gainesville. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Bill was known as "Papa" to his grandchildren and was a loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his sons, Dennis Armour, Tim Armour and wife, Janie of Toccoa, Jeff Armour, of Gainesville, Todd Armour of Flowery Branch, and Chris Armour and wife, Kim of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Meghan, Peyton, Brenden, Gavin, and Chance; great-grandson, Owen; and his siblings, Ruby, Cecil, Jimmy, and Janice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.