Private services for William "Bill" O. Norris, 86, of Baldwin, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Norris died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife, Judy of Baldwin; daughter, Shelia; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.