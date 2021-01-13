Body

Memorial services for William Carlos "Bill" Jackson, 82, of Homer will be held later this spring.

Mr. Jackson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Born Mar. 18, 1938, in Memphis, Tennessee he was the son of the late Sarah Elizabeth Holloway Jackson and William Carlos "Jack" Jackson Sr.

After graduating from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tennessee, Bill earned a Bachelor of Arts from Union University, a master of theology from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and a doctor of theology (magna cum laude) from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

Bill began his career as a minister in Kentucky. After a year of Clinical Pastoral Education at Richmond Memorial Hospital, he was appointed by the Baptist Home Mission Board as Community Minister at Oakhurst Baptist Church in Decatur. He was the founding Executive Director of the Decatur Cooperative Ministry, Director of the Hub Family Counseling Center in Tucker, a founding member and president of the Georgia Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, and a Fellow in the American Association of Pastoral Counselors. He was appointed to the Licensure Board for the state of Georgia for Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists. In 1972, the Atlanta Jaycees named Bill one of Atlanta’s Five Outstanding Young Men.

Later in his career, Bill was an Employee Assistance Professional at Bell South. After retirement, he served as Director of Counseling at Truett McConnell College, Piedmont College, and Anderson University in SC. He enjoyed most those grandfatherly roles, working with college students and volunteering in the third grade at Banks County Elementary School.

Bill was a member of Nacoochee Presbyterian Church where he was a Parish Affiliate, a member of the session, led Sunday school and the men’s breakfast, co-chaired the Vision Task Force, and helped establish the deacon program. He served on the Northeast Georgia Presbytery as a mentor for the Committee on Preparation for Ministry. Bill was a dedicated Rotarian for more than 40 years, a Paul Harris Fellow, serving as board member, as well as leading volunteer efforts for Shelter Box and the prison project at Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was a dedicated supporter of the School of Fine Arts at Piedmont College.

Bill will long be remembered for his kindness, his warm and friendly acceptance of all people, and for his calm and steady presence in times of grief, pain, or distress.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Carole Green Jackson; his children, John Barth Jackson (Amy) of Athens, and Jennifer Jackson Brinson (Jack) of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Joyce Jackson Larkin (Mike) of Russellville; sister-in-law, Sandra Keif (Jim) of Ocala; grandchildren, William Griffin Jackson and Jessica Gray Jackson of Athens, William Jackson Queen and Charles Holloway Queen of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sarah Elizabeth Brinson of Isle of Palms, and Katherine Howell Brinson of New York; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Jackson's name to: Piedmont College, P.O. Box 429, Demorest, GA 30535, piedmont.edu; or to Nacoochee Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 87, Sautee-Nacoochee, GA 30571, nacoocheepresbyterian.org.

